Liz Truss To Become UK’s Next Prime Minister

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
https://gnews.org/post/p1ho3ce20
09/05/2022 Liz Truss is to become the UK’s next prime minister after defeating Rishi Sunak in the Conservative leadership contest