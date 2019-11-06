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Orange Squash Recipe By Food Fusion
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21 views • November 06, 2019
Orange Squash
Recipe:
Ingredients:
-Oranges 1 dozen (medium size)
-Cheeni (Sugar) ½ kg
-Pani (Water) ½ litre
-Lemon juice 3 tbs
-Ice cubes
-Prepared orange squash ¼ Cup or to taste
-Pani (Water)
Directions:
-Wash & dry the oranges.
-Cut oranges into two halves and by using juicer machine squeeze the members to get as much as juice as possible (approx. 1 litre) & set aside.
-In pot,add sugar,water and mix well,bring it to boil and cook until sugar is dissolved and syrup is thickened (approx.15-20 minutes).
-Add orange juice,lemon juice,mix well and bring it to boil,cook on medium low flame for 40-45 minutes and keep mixing in between.
-Let it cool down (yields approx. 1 litre).
-Can be stored in refrigerator for up to 4-5 months.
-In serving jar/glass,add ice cubes,¼ cup of prepared orange squash,water,mix well & serve!
Recipe:
Ingredients:
-Oranges 1 dozen (medium size)
-Cheeni (Sugar) ½ kg
-Pani (Water) ½ litre
-Lemon juice 3 tbs
-Ice cubes
-Prepared orange squash ¼ Cup or to taste
-Pani (Water)
Directions:
-Wash & dry the oranges.
-Cut oranges into two halves and by using juicer machine squeeze the members to get as much as juice as possible (approx. 1 litre) & set aside.
-In pot,add sugar,water and mix well,bring it to boil and cook until sugar is dissolved and syrup is thickened (approx.15-20 minutes).
-Add orange juice,lemon juice,mix well and bring it to boil,cook on medium low flame for 40-45 minutes and keep mixing in between.
-Let it cool down (yields approx. 1 litre).
-Can be stored in refrigerator for up to 4-5 months.
-In serving jar/glass,add ice cubes,¼ cup of prepared orange squash,water,mix well & serve!
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