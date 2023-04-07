Create New Account
Reflections And Warnings - An Interview With Aaron Russo
81 views
channel image
Patriot Sunshine
Published 20 hours ago |

In an historic final interview, filmmaker and music promoter Aaron Russo goes in depth on the insider-

knowledge given to him by a member of the Rockefeller family. Russo was told-- prior to 9/11-- of plans to stage terror attacks,

invade foreign nations, and kickstart a high-tech police state control grid that would track the populations' every move with

implantable RFID microchips.

Keywords
aaron russoreflectionsand warnings 911 attacks

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
