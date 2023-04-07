Reflections And Warnings - An Interview With Aaron Russo

In an historic final interview, filmmaker and music promoter Aaron Russo goes in depth on the insider-
knowledge given to him by a member of the Rockefeller family. Russo was told-- prior to 9/11-- of plans to stage terror attacks,
invade foreign nations, and kickstart a high-tech police state control grid that would track the populations' every move with
implantable RFID microchips.
