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Awaken & Ascend - Powerful Guided Ascension Meditation for Higher Consciousness & Enlightenment - 4K
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46 views • July 29, 2020
This 20 minute edited version of the full 45 minute track is a spiritual awakening meditation to help you achieve higher states of consciousness. It will help you move beyond the mind and self-identity and connect to a sense of pure bliss that comes from living in your heart.
In this blissful state you will feel a sense of oneness and true spiritual alignment. It will help you to remember that you are a spiritual being living in a physical body. Reaching a state of spiritual alignment can help you achieve deep inner peace and enlightenment which will affect everything you do in your life.
Download the full version here:
https://www.ghmembers.com
http://www.relaxandsleepwell.com
https://www.hypnosisaudio.com/products/awaken-ascend-mp3-download
The full version guides you through each of your seven chakras with a sound tuned to each one and affirmations relating to each chakra. You are then guided to activate your energy body by imagining you are breathing light through all seven chakras and feeling the energy flowing freely through each one. Each section of the meditation uses different pieces of music.
Video Editing by Russ Davey
#spiritualmeditation #consciousness #awakening
In this blissful state you will feel a sense of oneness and true spiritual alignment. It will help you to remember that you are a spiritual being living in a physical body. Reaching a state of spiritual alignment can help you achieve deep inner peace and enlightenment which will affect everything you do in your life.
Download the full version here:
https://www.ghmembers.com
http://www.relaxandsleepwell.com
https://www.hypnosisaudio.com/products/awaken-ascend-mp3-download
The full version guides you through each of your seven chakras with a sound tuned to each one and affirmations relating to each chakra. You are then guided to activate your energy body by imagining you are breathing light through all seven chakras and feeling the energy flowing freely through each one. Each section of the meditation uses different pieces of music.
Video Editing by Russ Davey
#spiritualmeditation #consciousness #awakening
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