CANADA HAS FALLEN & THE US IS STRONG BUT SURROUNDED W/ KEVIN ANNETT

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Kevin Annett rejoins the program to discuss the buildup of the Chinese troops in Canada. We discuss what preceded this reality and how this relates to the Global Reset and the World Economic Forums efforts. Also we discuss what it takes to claim personal sovereignty and how we must fight the constraints put on yourself in your own mind. You can see more of Kevin Annett's work and more at https://RepublicOfKanata.ca
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