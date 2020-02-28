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I Haven't Had Sex in Forever and It's All My Fault | Redonkulas.com
Redonkulas.com Productions
Redonkulas.com Productions
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290 views • February 28, 2020
The Wart Lady Strikes Back!

The Wart Infested Snot Pocket's Article:
https://www.bolde.com/havent-had-sex-im-crabby-af/

The article that brought her to our attention:
https://www.chicksonright.com/blog/2017/11/15/feminist-writer-strong-independent-woman-dont-need-no-man-except-really-wants-man-not-wait/

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Video Throwbacks
You Get Blown Off Because You Deserve It
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sZrjQJntuBs
The Slingback Effect
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pJhylYtDGRA
Halfway Hooker
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=okhvnz0h9Yg
The Creepy Factor
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XRJzNB55WRU
Keywords
datingfunnyred pillpolitically incorrectmanospherefeminist failsingle lifecautionary taleamy hortondating failstar warts
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