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Jaime Carrasco: China Could Tip-Off a Global Inflationary Tsunami
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140 views • December 20, 2021
From Palisades Gold Radio
Tom welcomes Jaime Carrasco of Canaccord Genuity.
Jaime discusses managing pensions for Microsoft Canada and learning a lot about individuals investing strategies. Attitudes change during major stock moves and people wish they hadn't paid off debt and instead invested.
Gold is not going to stay down much longer due to inflationary pressures. All markets have been manipulated though money from the financial sector. Metals are not able to signal the inflationary alarm.
The explorers are being hit hard right now but that's where the value is along with producers. This is an excellent entry point. At some point we will see a massive rise in precious metals just to keep up with the other commodities.
He explains how they reduced their crypto positions during 2020. They reallocated into producers and he is awaiting the next move in crypto. The true value right now is in the gold and silver producers.
The financial titantic is sinking and we've see Fed members quit so they can get out of the markets. Something big is coming and it's not just up to the United States. China is the one that is going to be pulling the strings.
The manipulation of markets has pushed up stock markets while keeping other markets down. The longer the physical imbalance the bigger the eventual adjustment.
China has obtained a lot of gold and much of it is with Chinese citizens. They have stated they will be creating a new Yuan which will be backed by something tangible. Russia has also bought a lot of gold because they also understand the play.
The demand for copper from China continues to be huge and therefore prices will remain high.
We're using 'new math' to calculate the CPI if you calculate it like in the 80s were around 15%. There are only so many lifeboats for investors to get into and after that it's over.
Russia is the only country with no internal debt and this is a result of exporting energy. They are just a massive producer of food and energy. They are sort of the bouncer for China. The activity in Ukraine is largely noise and Russia has little interest in that region. The big play is Nordstream 2. Putin is the chessmaster of geopolitics.
Once the ship sinks we will rebuild the system without the old players and that is where blockchain will help us rebuild. The internet is going to allow us to decentralize away from these centralized systems.
Time Stamp References:
0:00 - Introduction
1:10 - Imbalances & Leverage
7:30 - Gold & Silver
11:03 - Crypto Weightings
13:13 - China & Real Estate
14:40 - Inflation Politics
16:10 - US Dollar Outlook
18:56 - This Time It's Different
20:57 - China PPI & Defaults
23:57 - Russia & Gold Purchases
26:36 - Central Banks & Gold
30:36 - Blockchains Role
34:23 - Wrap Up
Talking Points From This Episode
- People's attitudes in frenzied markets.
- Balancing your crypto portfolio into juniors.
- Outlook for the US Dollar and the politics of inflation.
- Russia, China, and Central Bank gold holdings.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/J7LixPPvJqg
Tom welcomes Jaime Carrasco of Canaccord Genuity.
Jaime discusses managing pensions for Microsoft Canada and learning a lot about individuals investing strategies. Attitudes change during major stock moves and people wish they hadn't paid off debt and instead invested.
Gold is not going to stay down much longer due to inflationary pressures. All markets have been manipulated though money from the financial sector. Metals are not able to signal the inflationary alarm.
The explorers are being hit hard right now but that's where the value is along with producers. This is an excellent entry point. At some point we will see a massive rise in precious metals just to keep up with the other commodities.
He explains how they reduced their crypto positions during 2020. They reallocated into producers and he is awaiting the next move in crypto. The true value right now is in the gold and silver producers.
The financial titantic is sinking and we've see Fed members quit so they can get out of the markets. Something big is coming and it's not just up to the United States. China is the one that is going to be pulling the strings.
The manipulation of markets has pushed up stock markets while keeping other markets down. The longer the physical imbalance the bigger the eventual adjustment.
China has obtained a lot of gold and much of it is with Chinese citizens. They have stated they will be creating a new Yuan which will be backed by something tangible. Russia has also bought a lot of gold because they also understand the play.
The demand for copper from China continues to be huge and therefore prices will remain high.
We're using 'new math' to calculate the CPI if you calculate it like in the 80s were around 15%. There are only so many lifeboats for investors to get into and after that it's over.
Russia is the only country with no internal debt and this is a result of exporting energy. They are just a massive producer of food and energy. They are sort of the bouncer for China. The activity in Ukraine is largely noise and Russia has little interest in that region. The big play is Nordstream 2. Putin is the chessmaster of geopolitics.
Once the ship sinks we will rebuild the system without the old players and that is where blockchain will help us rebuild. The internet is going to allow us to decentralize away from these centralized systems.
Time Stamp References:
0:00 - Introduction
1:10 - Imbalances & Leverage
7:30 - Gold & Silver
11:03 - Crypto Weightings
13:13 - China & Real Estate
14:40 - Inflation Politics
16:10 - US Dollar Outlook
18:56 - This Time It's Different
20:57 - China PPI & Defaults
23:57 - Russia & Gold Purchases
26:36 - Central Banks & Gold
30:36 - Blockchains Role
34:23 - Wrap Up
Talking Points From This Episode
- People's attitudes in frenzied markets.
- Balancing your crypto portfolio into juniors.
- Outlook for the US Dollar and the politics of inflation.
- Russia, China, and Central Bank gold holdings.
Mirrored from https://youtu.be/J7LixPPvJqg
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