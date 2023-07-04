Create New Account
Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò: George Soros And The Globalist Cabal Wanted The War In Ukraine.
Puretrauma357
Published 20 hours ago

Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò: George Soros And The Globalist Cabal Wanted The War In Ukraine.

Monsignor Carlo Maria Viganò is interviewed by Mr. Arkadi Mamontov and Dr. Dimitri Toropov of Rossiya.

He talks about the war in Ukraine, but also the cabal’s plan (full interview)

