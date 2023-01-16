Avoiding World War 3 - The Nazi Hunt -Targeted Individuals- -Stop 007 DEUTSCHE UNTERTITEL!

The English text is down below.



Ich habe einfach mit DownSub die Deutsche .SRT Datei heruntergeladen und mit Handbrake wieder in das Video eingefügt.Es gibt für alles Online Tools kann ich nur sagen. Jeder kann sich einfacher denn je Wissen aneignen!SRT Dateien können einfach mit dem Text Editor bearbeitet werden. Mir war es dann doch zu aufwendig eine Stunde zu übersetzen!

DownSub

https://downsub.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DXtQSKPv2W-U

HandBrake:

https://handbrake.fr/

I simply downloaded the German .SRT file with DownSub and inserted it back into the video with Handbrake.There are online tools for everything I can only say. Anyone can acquire knowledge easier than ever!

DownSub

https://downsub.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.youtube.com%2Fwatch%3Fv%3DXtQSKPv2W-U

HandBrake:

https://handbrake.fr/



















