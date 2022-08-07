Tanya Walker Wellness Interviews HealingALS.org

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HealingALS.org has another incredible ALS Conference In Salt Lake City September 28-October 2nd. (HealingALSConference.org) The last conference in 2019 they had on stage nine ALS Reversals documented with Duke University that they are official ALS Reversals. They were letting the audience know how they with their own individual journey stopped the progression of ALS and how they started reversing their symptoms. There will be a Medical Therapeutic Think Tank for Physicians at this conference. Go to HealingALSConference.org or details.