🔥 US was not seeking an agreement: without a genuine intent to reach a deal - Iranian MP from Islamabad, member of delegation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
🔥 US was not seeking an agreement — Iranian MP from Islamabad
Mahmoud Nabavian, the deputy chairman of Iran's Parliamentary Security Commission and a member of the delegation, said that the US entered the talks without a genuine intent to reach a deal.
DropSite reported 3 US demands that Iran rejected, citing a now-deleted post by Nabavian on X:
🔴 Shared stake in the benefits of the Strait of Hormuz
🔴 Removal of all enriched uranium from Iran
🔴 20‑year suspension of Iran's right to enrich
Adding, description from his X post:
US is doomed to fail in naval blockade — Ex-IRGC commander
Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to the new Supreme Leader, warns Trump: Iran has untapped means to counter the US blockade of Iranian ports.
"Iran is no place to be blockaded by tweets and fanciful schemes!" Rezaee wrote.