🔥 US was not seeking an agreement: without a genuine intent to reach a deal - Iranian MP from Islamabad, member of delegation

🔥 US was not seeking an agreement — Iranian MP from Islamabad

Mahmoud Nabavian, the deputy chairman of Iran's Parliamentary Security Commission and a member of the delegation, said that the US entered the talks without a genuine intent to reach a deal.

DropSite reported 3 US demands that Iran rejected, citing a now-deleted post by Nabavian on X:

🔴 Shared stake in the benefits of the Strait of Hormuz

🔴 Removal of all enriched uranium from Iran

🔴 20‑year suspension of Iran's right to enrich

Adding, description from his X post:

US is doomed to fail in naval blockade — Ex-IRGC commander

Mohsen Rezaei, military adviser to the new Supreme Leader, warns Trump: Iran has untapped means to counter the US blockade of Iranian ports.

"Iran is no place to be blockaded by tweets and fanciful schemes!" Rezaee wrote.