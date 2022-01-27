Dr. Pam Popper - "Make Americans Free Again: Wellness Forum Health"

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Guest: Dr. Pamela A. Popper, MD
www.wellnessforumhealth.com
@
FREEDOM INTERNATIONAL Livestream
Tuesday May 18, 2021 @ 2:00 PM EST 7:00 PM UK 8:00 PM Germany
TOPIC: Make Americans Free Again: Wellness Forum Health
BIO: Pam Popper is the Co-Founder of Make Americans Free Again and an internationally recognized expert on nutrition, medicine and health; and the founder and Executive Director of Wellness Forum Health. Pam is also a lobbyist and public policy expert, and continually works toward changing laws that interfere with patients’ right to choose their health provider and method of care. She has testified in front of legislative committees on numerous occasions, and has testified three times in front of the USDA’s Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee. Pam is a straight-talking professional who is not afraid to criticize national health organizations, government agencies, medical professionals, pharmaceutical companies, agricultural organizations and manufacturing companies, many of whom have agendas and priorities that interfere with distributing truthful information and promoting public health. The author of several best selling wellness books, her newest book is COVID Operation: What Happened, Why It Happened and What’s Next, is available now which she co-authored with Shane Prier.
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