[Bidan]'s Car Fires Spark Questions

We Have Questions

* Joe’s Secret Service rental cars burst into flames.

* Why do those vehicles look like they’ve been zapped with DEWs?

* Why is the Secret Service renting cars for a [p]resident and his family?

* How did five SUVs all go up at the same time — despite being different makes/models and not EVs?

* What happened to the metal around the engine compartments?





Jesse Watters Primetime | 29 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316329419112

