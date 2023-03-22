Create New Account
Just When You Thought It Couldn't Get Worse...
The Appearance
Published 21 hours ago |

MAILBAG SHOW * 3.21.2023


IS THE PROSECUTION OF TRUMP POLITICALLY MOTIVATED?

https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-house-gop-demands-nyc-da-turn-over-documents-give-testimony-as-to-the-politically-motivated-prosecution-of-donald-trump


SOROS WANTS TO DESTROY TRUMP

https://newspunch.com/george-soros-i-will-destroy-trump-if-its-the-last-thing-i-do/


CHINA AND RUSSIA SIGN OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS FORGING RELATIONSHIP

https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/breaking-president-xi-and-putin-sign-official-documents-forging-relationship-mace/


BILL WOULD BAN SALE OF 90% OF FIREARMS

https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/bill-would-ban-sale-90-firearms-washington-gun-group-warns#article


THE LAUNCH OF THE FEDNOW SERVICE

https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/other20230315a.htm


WOKE BANK FAILURES

https://thekylebecker.substack.com/p/woke-bank-failures-spur-fears-of


CHRISTIANS SHARING GOSPEL OF JESUS IN ISRAEL TO GO TO PRISON

https://www.wnd.com/2023/03/christians-go-prison-sharing-gospel-jesus-israel/


SATANIST AFTER-SCHOOL CLUBS FORMING ACROSS THE U.S.

https://justthenews.com/world/foreign-desk/school-advocates-warn-about-satanist-after-school-clubs-forming-across-us


MOM VOWS ACTION AGAINST TEACHER WHO ENCOURAGED DAUGHTER TO EAT INSECTS

https://www.foxnews.com/media/mom-vows-action-teacher-encourages-daughter-eat-insects-climate-change-project


PROTESTORS IN PHILADELPHIA HURT DURING 2020 PROTESTS RIP CITY OFF FOR $9.25 SETTLEMENT

https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-reaches-9-25m-settlement-demonstrators-police-tactics-2020-protests


Augusto on Brighteon…

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1


Augusto's Websites...

http://theappearance.com

http://theappearance.net


Augusto on iTunes...

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2


Augusto on MediaFire...

https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance


Contact Info:


Augusto Perez

POB 465

Live Oak, FL  32064


Larry Taylor

Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org

POB 317

Talihina, OK  74571-0317


Chuck Wilson

Email: [email protected]

