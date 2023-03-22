Just When You Thought It Couldn't Get Worse...

MAILBAG SHOW * 3.21.2023
IS THE PROSECUTION OF TRUMP POLITICALLY MOTIVATED?
https://thepostmillennial.com/breaking-house-gop-demands-nyc-da-turn-over-documents-give-testimony-as-to-the-politically-motivated-prosecution-of-donald-trump
SOROS WANTS TO DESTROY TRUMP
https://newspunch.com/george-soros-i-will-destroy-trump-if-its-the-last-thing-i-do/
CHINA AND RUSSIA SIGN OFFICIAL DOCUMENTS FORGING RELATIONSHIP
https://trendingpoliticsnews.com/breaking-president-xi-and-putin-sign-official-documents-forging-relationship-mace/
BILL WOULD BAN SALE OF 90% OF FIREARMS
https://justthenews.com/nation/states/center-square/bill-would-ban-sale-90-firearms-washington-gun-group-warns#article
THE LAUNCH OF THE FEDNOW SERVICE
https://www.federalreserve.gov/newsevents/pressreleases/other20230315a.htm
WOKE BANK FAILURES
https://thekylebecker.substack.com/p/woke-bank-failures-spur-fears-of
CHRISTIANS SHARING GOSPEL OF JESUS IN ISRAEL TO GO TO PRISON
https://www.wnd.com/2023/03/christians-go-prison-sharing-gospel-jesus-israel/
SATANIST AFTER-SCHOOL CLUBS FORMING ACROSS THE U.S.
https://justthenews.com/world/foreign-desk/school-advocates-warn-about-satanist-after-school-clubs-forming-across-us
MOM VOWS ACTION AGAINST TEACHER WHO ENCOURAGED DAUGHTER TO EAT INSECTS
https://www.foxnews.com/media/mom-vows-action-teacher-encourages-daughter-eat-insects-climate-change-project
PROTESTORS IN PHILADELPHIA HURT DURING 2020 PROTESTS RIP CITY OFF FOR $9.25 SETTLEMENT
https://www.foxnews.com/us/philadelphia-reaches-9-25m-settlement-demonstrators-police-tactics-2020-protests
Augusto on Brighteon…
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/theappearance/playlists?page=1
Augusto's Websites...
http://theappearance.com
http://theappearance.net
Augusto on iTunes...
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast//id1123053712?mt=2
Augusto on MediaFire...
https://www.mediafire.com/folder/byndkxqfq7ohj/The_Appearance
Contact Info:
Augusto Perez
POB 465
Live Oak, FL 32064
Larry Taylor
Blog: http://larrywtaylor.org
POB 317
Talihina, OK 74571-0317
Chuck Wilson
Email: [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.