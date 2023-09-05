The Hidden Holocaust

March 14th, 2021
Pastor Dean Odle gives a teaching about the dangers and poison in pharmaceutical medicines and vaccines. Revelation 18:23-24 states, "And the light of a candle shall shine no more at all in thee; and the voice of the bridegroom and of the bride shall be heard no more at all in thee: for thy merchants were the great men of the earth; for by thy sorceries were all nations deceived. And in her was found the blood of prophets, and of saints, and of all that were slain upon the earth." Many Christians are unaware the science they are being given is unethical false science, despite the overwhelming research and evidence. It's time to wake up!
Merch Manipulated Science: https://www.ucsusa.org/resources/merck-manipulated-science-about-drug-vioxx
Vioxx Killed Half a Million: https://affiliates.legalexaminer.com/health/vioxx-killed-half-a-million-the-facts-are-grim/
Harvard Medical School: https://www.nytimes.com/2009/03/03/business/03medschool.html
Skeptical of Science: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4572812/
Vaccination in Israel: https://www.israelnationalnews.com/News/News.aspx/297051
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.