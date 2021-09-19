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Nurse of more than 50yrs speaks out concerning mandatory vaccinations
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420 views • September 19, 2021
A brave nurse stands up for her rights and the rights of others to decide for themselves to get the "COVID" vaccine and the mandates for mandatory vaccines!
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