Jacob Nordangård: It's a Rockefeller World Order!

Author Jacob Nordangård discusses his must-read book "Rockefeller: Controlling the Game" on the family's bid for global domination and its pivotal role in constructing an authoritarian world government.





*Support Geopolitics & Empire!

Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com

Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations

Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation





**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!

Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics

easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com

Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics

PassVult https://passvult.com

Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com

Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics





Websites

Website https://jacobnordangard.se/en

Substack https://drjacobnordangard.substack.com

Pharos Media Web Shop https://www.pharosmedia.se

X https://x.com/JacobNordangard

Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CLKLLG7Z/allbooks





About Jacob Nordangård

Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish author and researcher with a PhD in Science & Technology Studies. He has written six books about the historical roots and development of the global management system that has manifested itself in recent years. He is the founder of Stiftelsen Pharos and Pharos Media Productions. He is also the front man of the heavy metal band Wardenclyffe.





*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)