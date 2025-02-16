BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Jacob Nordangård: It's a Rockefeller World Order!
Geopolitics & Empire
Geopolitics & EmpireCheckmark Icon
2 months ago

Author Jacob Nordangård discusses his must-read book "Rockefeller: Controlling the Game" on the family's bid for global domination and its pivotal role in constructing an authoritarian world government.


Websites

Website https://jacobnordangard.se/en

Substack https://drjacobnordangard.substack.com

Pharos Media Web Shop https://www.pharosmedia.se

X https://x.com/JacobNordangard

Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CLKLLG7Z/allbooks


About Jacob Nordangård

Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish author and researcher with a PhD in Science & Technology Studies. He has written six books about the historical roots and development of the global management system that has manifested itself in recent years. He is the founder of Stiftelsen Pharos and Pharos Media Productions. He is also the front man of the heavy metal band Wardenclyffe.


Keywords
occultrockefellerdystopianew ageworld governmentutopiawefklaus schwabnoosphere
