Jacob Nordangård: It's a Rockefeller World Order!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Author Jacob Nordangård discusses his must-read book "Rockefeller: Controlling the Game" on the family's bid for global domination and its pivotal role in constructing an authoritarian world government.
*Support Geopolitics & Empire!
Become a Member https://geopoliticsandempire.substack.com
Donate https://geopoliticsandempire.com/donations
Consult https://geopoliticsandempire.com/consultation
**Visit Our Affiliates & Sponsors!
Above Phone https://abovephone.com/?above=geopolitics
easyDNS (use code GEOPOLITICS for 15% off!) https://easydns.com
Escape The Technocracy course (15% discount using link) https://escapethetechnocracy.com/geopolitics
PassVult https://passvult.com
Sociatates Civis (CitizenHR, CitizenIT, CitizenPL) https://societates-civis.com
Wise Wolf Gold https://www.wolfpack.gold/?ref=geopolitics
Websites
Website https://jacobnordangard.se/en
Substack https://drjacobnordangard.substack.com
Pharos Media Web Shop https://www.pharosmedia.se
X https://x.com/JacobNordangard
Amazon https://www.amazon.com/stores/author/B0CLKLLG7Z/allbooks
About Jacob Nordangård
Jacob Nordangård is a Swedish author and researcher with a PhD in Science & Technology Studies. He has written six books about the historical roots and development of the global management system that has manifested itself in recent years. He is the founder of Stiftelsen Pharos and Pharos Media Productions. He is also the front man of the heavy metal band Wardenclyffe.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)