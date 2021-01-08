DR. LORRAINE DAY ON ZIONISM, HOLOCAUST, AIDS & VACCINES! *MUST SEE*

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The Freedom Ministry
This, along with many other works of Dr. Day, is CONTRABAND material on JTube!
Please enjoy the upload and please leave your comments for discourse & discussion...
www.drday.com
Peace&Love
God bless
Chris Switzer