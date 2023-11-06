In the last few weeks, the Russian military command has significantly increased the number of targeted missile strikes throughout the territory of Ukraine. At the same time, it is noted that the effectiveness of these missile strikes is growing with enviable regularity. The Russian military manages not only to destroy the last remaining warehouses with Western types of weapons but also to deprive the Armed Forces of Ukraine of valuable officer cadres. Over the past 12 months, the effectiveness of Russian military intelligence on the territory of Ukraine has increased so much that the NATO command even had to begin the process of evacuating some of its officers located in the Western part of this Eastern European country.
