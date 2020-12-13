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WHO KILLED THE ELECTRIC CAR?
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60 views • December 13, 2020
Running solely on electricity, General Motors' fleet of EV-1 electric vehicles were so efficient, they were on the brink of altering the future of driving in America --- perhaps even the world. Those lucky enough to drive one gave it glowing reviews. So why were they all destroyed?
Narrated by Martin Sheen and featuring on screen contributions with Ed Begley Jr., Ralph Nader and Alexandra Paul, WHO KILLED THE ELECTRIC CAR? is a murder mystery like no other, as it unravels the puzzling demise of a vehicle that could have saved the environment and America's addiction to foreign oil.
Narrated by Martin Sheen and featuring on screen contributions with Ed Begley Jr., Ralph Nader and Alexandra Paul, WHO KILLED THE ELECTRIC CAR? is a murder mystery like no other, as it unravels the puzzling demise of a vehicle that could have saved the environment and America's addiction to foreign oil.
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