HAARP and World War 3 - All Together !!! SHOCK STATEMENT from A SENATOR !!!
The Prisoner
Published Yesterday |
WW3 will start this year because WW1 and WW2 both started in the year of the Tiger (just like Russia and Ukraine) and got the kickoff in the year of the Rabbit.

Both times, the deadliest earthquake in 1914 (7.0) was in Turkey.
The deadliest earthquake in 1939 (7.8) was Turkey
And guess what? The deadliest earthquake in 2023 (7.8) is Turkey.

The Elite loves to live in a constant loop of repeating events over and over

And ABOUT HAARP: DIANA SOSOACA'S SHOCK STATEMENT: 'PEOPLE HAD TO DIE, AND IT'S NOT OVER YET' ( Diana Sosoaca - Romanian Senator )

Mirrored - by Vraaxon

Keywords
ww3haarpdiana sosoacaromanian senator

