Who Is The Restrainer?

Bible scholars have told us for years that the Restrainer found in 2 Thessalonians 2 is God's Spirit. Why? Why isn't it Michael, the Great Prince who protects the people of Israel the Restrainer? What is being restrained? Why is the restraint removed? When does this occur? All of this matters and it will become apparent as we get closer to the mid-point of the final seven years. Let's discuss!
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.