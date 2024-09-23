BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

The WHO and "Public Health" Power Grab (One Health)
Fritjof Persson
Fritjof Persson
396 followers
Follow
3
Download MP3
Share
Report
65 views • 7 months ago

Alex Newman: "What they're doing with the World Health Organization is one of the most breathtaking global power grabs we have seen in all of recorded human history. They are at this point transparently seeking the power to turn the WHO into not just like a global ministry of health or a global department of health and human services complete with an FDA, a CDC, HHS, all the different various divisions‼️

Tedros has actually made perfectly clear that they intend to slam through this international pandemic treaty, accord, agreement. They've got different names. I think for technical legal reasons. They know they're not going to get it through the US Senate, but it is a treaty. And they promise they're going to do that either by the end of this year or at the very latest May of 2025. So they have not given up. They will not give up unless and until humanity says no."

Keywords
whoalex newmanpublic health power grab
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy