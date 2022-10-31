How Christianity Was INFILTRATED by Woke Politics Voddie Baucham The Glenn Beck Podcast Ep 161

Glenn Beck





What does the future hold for Christianity? Is it actually in decline, or is the cultural depravity that’s entered even our churches just another trial for Christians? While these are troubling times, Pastor Voddie Baucham believes they should also be “hopeful times.” He joins Glenn to break down how we got here, where we’re heading, and what the Church must do next. Voddie and Glenn dive into how woke politics infiltrated Christianity and debunk the media’s fearmongering about “Christian nationalism.” Voddie also describes the “brutal attacks” his family faced after he was nominated to be president of the Southern Baptist Convention, reveals his top three most important books for these times, and advises Christians on how to peacefully stand up for their faith against a government that’s hostile to it.





