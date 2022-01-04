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CONSEQUENCES OF SPIRITUAL WOUNDS Part 2: Festering Wounds
Resurrection Life of Jesus
Resurrection Life of Jesus
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King Saul and King David are two prime examples of the dangers that can come from a traumatized soul because they never reached their full potential. It is clear that Saul suffered from inferiority and insecurity, and instead of going to the Lord for help, he let it fester and became consumed with jealously.

David was the youngest child and was put down by his older brothers. He struggled with arrested development and this is why he had trouble controlling his emotions when he became king. The Bible often refers to the soul as "the heart" or "the flesh." The soul contains the sin nature and this is why God told Jeremiah that the soul of a man is wicked and deceitful.

It vital for the born again spirit of a saved person to take control over the soul; this is why the apostle Paul spoke about walking in the spirit and not in the flesh as most Christians do. Are you are weary of living a mediocre life, battling depression, and constantly struggling to control your emotions? You can have victory on a daily basis if you apply these biblical principles and your life will change for the better.

Sermon Outline:  https://eaec.org/sermons/2015/RLJ-1521.pdf

RLJ-1521 -- NOVEMBER 8, 2015

CONSEQUENCES OF SPIRITUAL WOUNDS Part 2: Festering Wounds

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