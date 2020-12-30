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Jeffrey Prather, Stealth Wars, 29December2020 Nashville-Deep State Operation, Go to DC Trump Rally
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525 views • December 30, 2020
Counter cyber interdiction via collaborative weaponry, stealth drones, missiles and covert, close quarter battles define the raging war between the Deep State and America First! American Exception-Jewish, Christian and Native hold the truth. World War 4, Cyber-warfare, Deep State History, Remember Waco! Nashville terrorism-FBI Entrapment Script, Deep State Covert Operation-FBI, CIA, China. Deep State Desperate. Voting and Legal cases not over. Nashville-AT&T, Voting Machine and Ballots, China, Fire fight then UPS Battery explosion and CIA 250 lb. missile from Reaper Drone not DEW, FBI Script, Covert War between American First vs Deep State Traitors and Foreign Actors. Go to DC Trump Rally. Super Computer fried from lack of cooling. Election ballot data went to China via Smart Devices
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