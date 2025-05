[Sep 5, 2018] A Ph.D. case study on Flat Earth Anthropology (53.3K views on YouTube!)

This is a re-edit of a video done by Rodrigo Ferrari-Nunes, Ph.D.. It involves a case study into understanding the flat Earth movement from an anthropological perspective. In the original version, I felt like Rodrigo sort of jumped around in a much more non-linear fashion than I typically prefer. So, I shortened it a bit and re-arranged a number of sections to make it play as a more linear production.If you wish to see the original video, here is the link to it:Support Rodrigo's channel:This was the description he included in his original video:Understanding the Flat Earth Movement from a Bundle of Popular Conspiracy Theories and Science Skepticismby Rodrigo Ferrari-Nunes, Ph.D.1. Objectives and TheoryTautologies and AbductionsCreative Critical ReflexivityEpistemological Resonance & HarmonicsConcordance / DiscordanceGrowth and TransformationEpistemological Transformations2. Flat Earth Popular Interest compared with Anthropology's3. Methodology4. Ethnographic Ethics5. Emotional Attacks, Hate Speech and Marginalization6. Research Participants7. Prejudice Based Socioeconomic Risks8. Controlled Opposition9. History of Anthropology and Alternative CosmologiesHugh BrodyBruce Granville MillerPaul NadasdyJulie Cruikshank10. Deconstructing ScientismFranz BoasJesse OwensTuskeege Experiment11. Counter-Intuitive GlobeTim IngoldJames J. GibsonStella Vosniadou and William F. Brewer12. ShamanismKnud RasmussenMircea Eliade13. Common Senses and ScientismMichael Herzfeld14. Experience and PerceptionChildren and Adults watch Rocket Launches15. Constructing the Flat Earth StoryPersonal ObservationsSelective Critiques of Mainstream ScienceLinking 'Truther' Conspiracy NarrativesHeterodoxy is the NormFormer Globe BelieversTransformations: Pain and ReliefPro-Science + Anti-ScientismSpiritual Essence - CreationAtheists becoming SpiritualEric Dubay and ShillsSticking to the Subject16. Conspiracy BundleSeptember 11th 2001: official story is falseMass Media is ControlledApollo Lunar Landings were FakedGeoengineering / Weather ManipulationAliens, Fear, and the GovernmentOuter Space is not what science propagandists claim it isAncient Aliens is just entertainmentExtraterrestrials are from 'lands beyond'Directed Energy Weapons in 9/11Dr. Judy WoodNo PlanersSecret Societies in GovernmentIlluminati / Masonic OrderHollywood's Easter EggsWernher Von Braun's NAZI pastSpaceX is FakeCold War was an Orwellian CharadeAre Dinosaurs Real?Seeing too far on the earth - no curvature17. Easter EggsThe Shining (1980) and Ready Player One (2018)The Matrix (1999)18. NASA's RhetoricSTEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Math)Exploration and ColonialismIndigenous PeoplesCompartmentalization and Augmented RealityMARS vs GREENLAND19. Lunar Landing Skepticism20. The International Space StationSwimming Pools and Vacuum Chambers21. Apollo 16 Lunar Module - Wires and Flapping Panels22. Elon Musk's Double Think23. Conspiracy and Pseudo-Science24. Epistemology: How do we know what we know?25. Anthropology and ScientismMichael HerzfeldAnna Grimshaw26. Earth from Space27. Underwater Fiber Optic Cable Networks28. Satellites and Space Debris29. Gravity and Electromagnetism30. Electric Universe Cosmology31. Mapping the Earth32. Science Skepticism & PhilosophyAlso available in smaller parts:Part 1/4 - https://youtu.be/0JlETr1ubwU Part 2/4 - https://youtu.be/lvL7pUu6xc0 Part 3/4 - https://youtu.be/oSRz-nZwZts Part 4/4 - https://youtu.be/exZAbEfWJ1Q If you like my work please like, subscribe, and share.Support donations can be made here:geology, astronomy, photography, cosmology, technology, bible, sciencebible, science, genetics, nephilim, seed war, hybrids, technology