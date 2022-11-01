Exposing PLA Rocket Force Won't Stop CCP's Aggression Against Taiwan

https://gnews.org/articles/501610

Summary：In his Grand Live Broadcast on October 30, Miles Guo elaborated that the very detailed intelligence of the PLA Rocket Force (PLARF) released by the U.S. military shows that there is no secret in the Chinese Communist Party's (CCP's) military and that the PLA high level personal has long cooperated closely with the U.S. and other Western intelligence services.



