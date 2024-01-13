Ukrainian Tank Commander Ran - the others should have ran too

In most countries they believe the Captain should go down with the ship, but Ukraine isn't like other countries.
Watch as the Ukrainian tank commander's survival instinct kicks in and he runs faster than a 100m Olympic sprinter from Jamaica
