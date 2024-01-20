MEL K | The Puppet Masters that are Secretly Controlling the World - World Economic Forum, Larry Fink, Klaus Schwab, Barrack Obama - Conspiracy Conversations (EP #30) with David Whited

Watch every Saturday at 2:00 pm CST for a new edition of Conspiracy Conversations as David and a guest engage in a deep dive discussion on well-known conspiracies and mysteries.









TO WATCH ALL CONSPIRACY CONVERSATIONS -

https://flyover.live/show/conspiracy-convo









TO WATCH ALL FLYOVER CONTENT: www.flyover.live









FOR ALL GRAPHICS USED OR AVAILABLE FROM MEL:

► Text CC to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)









Find Mel at ► https://themelkshow.com

Connect with her on her Secure Server at ► https://themelkshow.tv









To watch more of Mel K with Flyover Conservatives, check out: https://flyover.live/media/series/wj58n7q/the-one-thing-with-mel-k









SPONSORS FOR TODAY’S VIDEO

► ReAwaken America- text the word EVENTS to 40509

(Message and data rates may apply. Terms/privacy: 40509-info.com)

► Kirk Elliott PHD - http://FlyoverGold.com

► My Pillow - https://MyPillow.com/Flyover

► Z-Stack - https://flyoverhealth.com

► Dr. Jason Dean (BraveTV) - https://parakiller.com

► Patriot Mobile - www.patriotmobile.com/flyover









Want to help spread the Wake Up • Speak Up • Show Up -

https://shop.flyoverconservatives.com/

-------------------------------------------

Follow our Social Media so we can be best friends

💬Telegram: https://t.me/FlyoverConservatives

🐦Twitter: https://twitter.com/davidmwhited

🏘FB Community: https://www.facebook.com/groups/flyoverconservatives

📱FB Page: https://www.facebook.com/flyoverconservat





Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

CSID: 41bb6445125126a0







