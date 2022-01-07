EP 2765-6PM FEMA PLANNING "NUKE ATTACK" TRAINING ON JAN 6th ANNIVERSARY  

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The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is holding a seminar to gather feedback on its government response to a hypothetical nuclear detonation in America — on the anniversary of January 6.
“National Engagement Seminars for Planning Guidance for Response to a Nuclear Detonation will provide an overview for considerations, planning factors, and available resources, to craft a successful response plan for nuclear detonations. We’ll provide updates on guidance for a wider range of nuclear detonations, including larger detonations and air bursts,” FEMA stated on its website.
https://thepetesantillishow.com/archives/19753
Special Guest: Mel K is a devoted lover of truth, facts, history, God, and country. After graduating with honors from NYU, she spent twenty years in media, film, and investigative journalism in Hollywood before moving back to NYC to focus full time on exposing truth, uncovering hidden history, and starting her podcast The Mel K Show to inform the public of the embedded forces geopolitically and within America that are hell bent on a long planned One World Government where life liberty and the pursuit of happiness will be replaced with surveillance, compliance, conformity and control. Always armed with the brilliant gift of the United States Constitution, a copy of the Bill of Rights and a Bible, Mel K fears no evil as she is confident God Wins. She currently resides in Manhattan where she’s chronicling the controlled demolition of the once greatest city in the world, the dystopia formerly known as New York City for her upcoming book on the matter. The Mel K Show https://rumble.com/c/TheMelKShow
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