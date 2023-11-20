Create New Account
Lara Logan: The Rest of the Story | FEDSURRECTION Ray Epps - Part 3
Truth In Media - When Ray Epps urged people to trespass inside the Capitol, he knew it was a crime because he had an outstanding warrant for criminal trespass in Pennsylvania from 2015.


He wasn’t the only one removed from the FBI suspects list - so what really happened on J6?

truth in mediajan 6laura loganray eppsfedsurrection

