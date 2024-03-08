'Das Cabinet des Dr. Caligari', 1920 German Expressionism Film (English)
Published 17 hours ago
Public domain the first German Expressionism film (original tinting restored).
Directed by, Robert Wiene.
germanexpressionismcaligariwiene
