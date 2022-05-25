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Melbourne protests against major parties in federal election
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66 views • May 25, 2022
RT.
Hundreds took to the streets of Melbourne to oppose the major parties in the federal election, held to elect Australia’s 47th parliament. The leader of the Australian Labor Party has declared victory, as the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat while votes were being counted.
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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15otqp-melbourne-protests-against-major-parties-in-federal-election.html
Hundreds took to the streets of Melbourne to oppose the major parties in the federal election, held to elect Australia’s 47th parliament. The leader of the Australian Labor Party has declared victory, as the country’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison conceded defeat while votes were being counted.
-----------------------------------------------------------------------
Freedom over censorship, truth over narrative.
Follow us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RTnews
Follow us on Telegram: t.me/rtnews
Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/RT_com
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v15otqp-melbourne-protests-against-major-parties-in-federal-election.html
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