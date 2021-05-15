© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Flip Flop Flip Flop Goes The CDC ...Again ~ A Privately Owned Corpsoration~Trust the Sceince~
Follow
1
Share
Report
80 views • May 15, 2021
https://www.businessinsider.com/cdc-a...
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/...
--
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Every Breath You Take
Artist
The Police
Writers
Sting
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Polydor Associated Labels); SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor - SonyATV, CMRRA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, LatinAutorPerf, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Sony ATV Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 9 Music Rights Societies
https://www.nbcnews.com/nightly-news/...
--
Music in this video
Learn more
Listen ad-free with YouTube Premium
Song
Every Breath You Take
Artist
The Police
Writers
Sting
Licensed to YouTube by
UMG (on behalf of Polydor Associated Labels); SOLAR Music Rights Management, LatinAutor - SonyATV, CMRRA, LatinAutor - PeerMusic, LatinAutorPerf, BMI - Broadcast Music Inc., Sony ATV Publishing, UNIAO BRASILEIRA DE EDITORAS DE MUSICA - UBEM, and 9 Music Rights Societies
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.