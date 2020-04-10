© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Mark Bell's Power Project EP. 360 - Dr. Buttar and the Truth About Covid-19
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
23 views • April 10, 2020
exclusive interview with dr rashid buttar discussing the truth about covid-19....near the end of the video dr buttar gets cut off leaving the hosts asking more questions which should have been asked while he was still on the podcast! this discussion continues on the next episode of their podcast with their guest who backs up what dr buttar was talking about in this podcast!
www..bit.ly/advancedmedicine
www.medicalrewind.com
www..bit.ly/advancedmedicine
www.medicalrewind.com
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.