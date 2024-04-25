Create New Account
Knowing the "Prophets"
Fire & Grace Church
Pastor Dean continues his "Knowing" series with a stern warning against false prophets and their foolishness. Pay attention! The false prophets are here to deceive Christians away from the truth so they grow astray from Jesus Christ.

"And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many." Matthew 24:11

Keywords
prophecyfalse prophetsfalse teachersdean odle

