THE END OF ITALIAN WAR THUNDER. WE FINISH AT 4.7 WITH A SEMOVANTE

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Italian has been...well it has been. Not for the beginner, very much like real life ( Points for War Thunder!) Italian tanks are not very good and suffer in game in ways they did on the battlefield. No top 3 finishes here, A fitting ending for the last of the true Italian tanks of WW2.