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The Beast At Our Door
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41 views • September 27, 2020
What comes to your mind when you hear the word “beast”? Although Webster’s Dictionary says the word applies to any four-legged animal, we tend to visualize something that’s large and perhaps ferocious when we hear the word “beast.” The dictionary also applies the term to a person that’s “brutal” or “vile.”
In Daniel 7, the Lord showed the prophet four beasts that represented world empires; these included Babylon and the three that would follow after it. Applied to world kingdoms, the idea of “beast” signifies fierceness and the devouring of those in their path.
“What does this have to do with today?” you ask. Daniel saw a future manifestation of the fourth beast that still awaits fulfillment. All the other empires that the Lord revealed to His prophet flourished for a time and then faded away except for the final expression of the fourth one, which has not yet appeared.
However, many believe it’s forming right before our eyes….
All the signs of the last days are converging at the same time. Bible Prophecy is happening right before our eyes and like birth pains, the predicted events are happening more frequently and more intently. Never, in the history throughout the world have so many forces, including economic, scientific, techno-logic, ecologic, cultural, geopolitical, moral, spiritual and religion, converged together to bring this world that's already teetering over the edge into the abyss, to a point of no return. Jesus said when you see all these signs happening, know that I am near, even at the door.
For more in-depth studies, commentary, and analysis of Bible Prophecy and End Times events visit our web site www.prophecyupdate.com and sign-up for our free newsletter…
Related Video: UN Agenda 2030: The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) To "Transform" Our World - https://youtu.be/3wTnAtDt3LE
Original Video found on the Prophecy Update Videos YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/aJdQYB-i12c
Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com
In Daniel 7, the Lord showed the prophet four beasts that represented world empires; these included Babylon and the three that would follow after it. Applied to world kingdoms, the idea of “beast” signifies fierceness and the devouring of those in their path.
“What does this have to do with today?” you ask. Daniel saw a future manifestation of the fourth beast that still awaits fulfillment. All the other empires that the Lord revealed to His prophet flourished for a time and then faded away except for the final expression of the fourth one, which has not yet appeared.
However, many believe it’s forming right before our eyes….
All the signs of the last days are converging at the same time. Bible Prophecy is happening right before our eyes and like birth pains, the predicted events are happening more frequently and more intently. Never, in the history throughout the world have so many forces, including economic, scientific, techno-logic, ecologic, cultural, geopolitical, moral, spiritual and religion, converged together to bring this world that's already teetering over the edge into the abyss, to a point of no return. Jesus said when you see all these signs happening, know that I am near, even at the door.
For more in-depth studies, commentary, and analysis of Bible Prophecy and End Times events visit our web site www.prophecyupdate.com and sign-up for our free newsletter…
Related Video: UN Agenda 2030: The 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) To "Transform" Our World - https://youtu.be/3wTnAtDt3LE
Original Video found on the Prophecy Update Videos YouTube channel here: https://youtu.be/aJdQYB-i12c
Shop for American Patriots Apparel at https://www.AmericanPatriotsApparel.com
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