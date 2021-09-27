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WARNING GRAPHIC: THEY ARE INTENTIONALLY KILLING PEOPLE BY CAUSING BLOOD CLOTS WITH THE VACCINES
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1395 views • September 27, 2021
Source: Demon Hunter
Genocide of Seniors Continues as FDA and CDC Recommend 3rd Booster Shot - Thousands Already DEAD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkzdKoY2HSLO/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/
World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/
DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/
Who or What killed Ruth Bader Ginsburg? How long was she dead before we were told?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FoKcadm9L7MQ/
Customer refuses to pay contractor for his work, Contractor solves problem with a sledge hammer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqd4cHMbyT3Z/
THE REVOLUTION BEGINS IN OZ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVKGXEiUYzja/
Sports and the Vaccine. They don't seem to mix well. Athletes are dying left and right
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZJS9XH1m1gX/
"Do not allow them to inject your children", Chilling warning, Vax secrets, Redactions and Dangers!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8aQECUt3LeLL/
I am the man who EUTHANIZED PEOPLE with Covid19 Protocols. I quit. His testimony (EPIC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtbQl2Zue51g/
She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/
So let me see if I got this...You are not going to pay me and I am fired? Really?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PeyUwH61Kvse/
Black Goo, Dark Matter, & The Prince Of Darkness (2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jy2zfhij2reE/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
Was this woman taken over by a demon on CCTV? Demonic Possession Caught On Camera?https://www.bitchute.com/video/t0ZNv4TlDtn3/
College Athlete dies right after first football game. The University demanded all athletes be vaxed https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgzTH14AJK6x/
DEEP STATE USING 5G TO ATTACK ANTI VAXXERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8KXFOlR5O2u/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
HEADS UP! Hospital Security Guard reports major mistreatment, refused treatment of patients
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X3TLlKXpA5LL/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Man destroyed after taking the fake vaccine. Nothing fake about what happened to him however https://www.bitchute.com/video/VEejE2q1nrF0/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyXjlQp3ZIix/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff! https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
Genocide of Seniors Continues as FDA and CDC Recommend 3rd Booster Shot - Thousands Already DEAD
https://www.bitchute.com/video/OkzdKoY2HSLO/
The Coming Satanic Age is Here
https://www.bitchute.com/video/sx02lOxYIx9c/
Warning: Graphic Video of A Masonic Ritual Child Sacrifice Taken Around 1900.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ymYeS5VDMGMo/
World Martial Arts Champion 4 operations, 10 weeks in the hospital, loses his leg to the clot shot.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/wh9BYVNGBO6T/
DOCTOR’S FACE, TONGUE AND CHEST ON FIRE 10 MONTHS AFTER PFIZER POISON
https://www.bitchute.com/video/RLY8AZgHqqOA/
Who or What killed Ruth Bader Ginsburg? How long was she dead before we were told?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/FoKcadm9L7MQ/
Customer refuses to pay contractor for his work, Contractor solves problem with a sledge hammer
https://www.bitchute.com/video/lqd4cHMbyT3Z/
THE REVOLUTION BEGINS IN OZ...
https://www.bitchute.com/video/gVKGXEiUYzja/
Sports and the Vaccine. They don't seem to mix well. Athletes are dying left and right
https://www.bitchute.com/video/HZJS9XH1m1gX/
"Do not allow them to inject your children", Chilling warning, Vax secrets, Redactions and Dangers!
https://www.bitchute.com/video/8aQECUt3LeLL/
I am the man who EUTHANIZED PEOPLE with Covid19 Protocols. I quit. His testimony (EPIC)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/WtbQl2Zue51g/
She WAS pro vaccine and made fun of people who were having adverse reactions...KARMA https://www.bitchute.com/video/PFsE1mCPGjeL/
So let me see if I got this...You are not going to pay me and I am fired? Really?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/PeyUwH61Kvse/
Black Goo, Dark Matter, & The Prince Of Darkness (2021)
https://www.bitchute.com/video/Jy2zfhij2reE/
A comparison. Parents need to wake up. Your child. Your child on the covid vaccine. Questions? https://www.bitchute.com/video/fqD9Z3TQkFOv/
Was this woman taken over by a demon on CCTV? Demonic Possession Caught On Camera?https://www.bitchute.com/video/t0ZNv4TlDtn3/
College Athlete dies right after first football game. The University demanded all athletes be vaxed https://www.bitchute.com/video/vgzTH14AJK6x/
DEEP STATE USING 5G TO ATTACK ANTI VAXXERS
https://www.bitchute.com/video/y8KXFOlR5O2u/
How to Save Your Loved One from COVID "Fauci Protocol" at the Hospital
https://www.bitchute.com/video/U7t0UmlOFy8U/
HEADS UP! Hospital Security Guard reports major mistreatment, refused treatment of patients
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X3TLlKXpA5LL/
THEY WANT TO TORTURE AND MURDER - ZOMBIFICATION OF THE VACCINATED? - A FATE WORSE THAN DEATH?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/BXuwXArj3iTP/
Man destroyed after taking the fake vaccine. Nothing fake about what happened to him however https://www.bitchute.com/video/VEejE2q1nrF0/
Dignitaries World Leaders CEO's and Politicians attended this ceremony. Here are the deleted scenes
https://www.bitchute.com/video/QSHPturJmjLh/
The Alien Deception...Will this be the final card they play in this game?
https://www.bitchute.com/video/X94cQ7Dq8NMJ/
Hospital Administrator Lots of People Will Die - Doctors BAN HCQ & Ivermectin
https://www.bitchute.com/video/tyXjlQp3ZIix/
Texas Nurse drops truth bomb - Doctors and Nurses are dying from the clot shot - scary stuff! https://www.bitchute.com/video/uzRf9i2HOboP/
Nurse Whistleblower Upset that Her Doctor and Nurse Colleagues Want Unvaccinated People to Die https://www.bitchute.com/video/EiMgoHXspxMC/
Dr. Bryan Ardis - Remdesivir kills but is used to treat covid This protocol killed his father in law https://www.bitchute.com/video/igyi676PAgUl/
HUMANITY IS BEING HELD HOSTAGE BY THE NEW WORLD ORDER - THE UNRESTRICTED WAR AGAINST HUMANITY
https://www.bitchute.com/video/LiG4tjqvD27U/
One Police Officer To Another - What All Law Enforcement Officers Need To Listen & Pay Attention To https://www.bitchute.com/video/QCI47w5DupSk/
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