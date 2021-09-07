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Wow!! Current scene at Congress in Brazil (https://t.me/police_frequency/52969)! 👀
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173 views • September 07, 2021
Wow!! Current scene at Congress in Brazil (https://t.me/police_frequency/52969)! 👀
Brazil has that military coup d’état vibes with special forces dropping outta choppers with a large swath of the people in the streets eating popcorn watching it go down. Zip tying the commie Supreme Court. Whoever wins or falls in Brazil by the way could be a massive galvanization across the globe. It’s a lot bigger than Westerners think. Could also be a domino effect. It’s also going to be extremely interesting because there’s so many different ways it could go.
Brazil has that military coup d’état vibes with special forces dropping outta choppers with a large swath of the people in the streets eating popcorn watching it go down. Zip tying the commie Supreme Court. Whoever wins or falls in Brazil by the way could be a massive galvanization across the globe. It’s a lot bigger than Westerners think. Could also be a domino effect. It’s also going to be extremely interesting because there’s so many different ways it could go.
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