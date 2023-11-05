HUGE HAMAS PALESTINE MARCH IN WASHINGTON D.C. INSANE!

AMERICA HAS NOW BEEN TAKEN OVER BY COMMUNIST MUSLIM TERRORISTS. YOU BETTER HAVE PLENTY OF GUNS AND AMMO. THESE ILLEGAL TERRORISTS ARE COMING AFTER ALL AMERICANS NOW. THEY'VE BEEN TOLD THEY CAN TAKE ALL THAT WE HAVE AND MURDER IS AS WELL. THE POLITICIANS HAVE SOLD US OUT AND WILL BE FLEEING TO THEIR UNDERGROUND RAT NESTS WHEN ALL HELL BREAKS LOOSE. WAKEUP BECAUSE AMERICA IS NOW A DEAD MAN WALKING...

