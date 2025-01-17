© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today Russia and Iran will sign a new Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.
Another video showed the signing of the agreements.
Another video, The President of Iran laid a wreath at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.
Adding: Statements by Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian after signing a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement
🔻Key statements by Putin:
▪️The new Russia-Iran agreement sets ambitious goals, it is a breakthrough document.
▪️Russia and Iran's relations are built on the principles of equality, respect and mutual assistance. Russia and Iran's positions on most foreign policy issues coincide.
▪️The most important area of Russian-Iranian cooperation is energy. At the moment, the flagship joint project on construction of two new units of the Bushehr NPP in Iran by Rosatom is progressing.
▪️The gas pipeline project from Russia to Iran is in the works: for now, the Russian side is considering a small volume of supplies - up to 2 billion cubic meters per year, but in the future, supplies could increase to 55 billion.
▪️Russia remains committed to a comprehensive settlement in Syria and is ready to continue supporting the Syrian people. But Syrians themselves should determine Syria's future.
▪️Russia calls for not weakening efforts for a full settlement in Palestine, which involves the creation of an independent state.
▪️In 2024, the share of transactions in Russian rubles and Iranian rials exceeded 95% of all bilateral trade operations.
🔻Key statements by Pezeshkian:
▪️The agreement signed with Russia will open a new major chapter in bilateral relations. And its implementation will make a significant contribution to strengthening Iran's energy security.
▪️Iran stands for resolving the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
▪️Russia and Iran agreed that it is necessary to refrain from actions similar to Israeli air strikes on Lebanon and Syria.
Adding: from PressTV:
Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian says the expansion of relations with Russia in various fields can thwart the “sanctions and excessive demands” of the United States and Western countries.
