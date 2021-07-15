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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 1736 - Andrew Graham - Ford takes a plea deal
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10 views • July 15, 2021
Andrew was walking home from the light rail station, when the group, who targeted him because he was white, followed him for a few blocks. Ford then approached him and demanded money, before Jones shot him.
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