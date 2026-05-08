💥 'Ceasefire is broken!' New Lego toon busts Trump’s truce fiction

A new Lego cartoon calls out Donald Trump’s ceasefire bluff, exposing how the truce is being broken again and again.

🎵 “We keep our word — you break it every single day,” the song goes. “Iran warned you once. Now feel what we're holding."

Trump seems to be testing Iran’s resilience — and keeps getting punched back each time. That’s what happened on May 4 with Trump's botched attempt to escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz. And that’s what happened again late on May 7 .

The US is trying to pressure Iran into accepting its conditions, yet even the CIA admits the Islamic Republic has enough strength to withstand blockade and military pressure for months (https://t.me/geopolitics_prime/69313) — while time is not on Washington’s side.