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Weaponized Mycoplasma - Garth Nicolson
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106 views • December 29, 2020
Weaponized mycoplasma is a bioweapon designed to achieve a soft kill of the population on a massive scale. Big Pharma was instrumental in this research along with the military bioweapons R&D agencies in increasing the efficacy, transmission and contagion factors of this bioweapon. Garth Nicolson, whistle-blowing microbiologist, addresses these issues in this video from the Common Cause Medical Research Foundation Conference in Sudbury, Aug 29-31, 2008.
US Army Mycoplasma Fermentans
Incognitus Patent - Read It And Weep. https://rense.com/general7/wps.htm
US Army Mycoplasma Fermentans
Incognitus Patent - Read It And Weep. https://rense.com/general7/wps.htm
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