AJN Live - Under Obama, It Was Made Legal To Experiment On US Citizens Without Consent As Long As It Didn't Exceed Minimal Risk Criteria- License to KILL - 6-26-2026

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BOMBSHELL INTERVIEW: "Under The Obama Admin, It Was Clearly Made Legal To Experiment On US Citizens Without Their Consent As Long As It Didn't Exceed Minimal Risk Criteria- A LICENSE TO KILL!"
World-Renowned Expert In Blood/Airborne Pathogens, Jesse Beltran, Reveals Alarming Findings On How MKUltra Mind Control & Atmospheric Neuro Contamination Launched Across The Globe Are Turning Humans Into Mindless Manchurian Candidates!
"The Whole Goal Was To Take An Adversary Or An Asset & Turn Them Into A Manchurian Candidate, An Assassin, Or An Unknowing Spy Using Hypnosis & Drug Therapies!"
PLUS, Renowned Scientist Matt Hazen Of http://GetMasterPeace.com Breaks Down How To Detox From Nano-Contamination, Forever Chemicals, & Heavy Metals While Radically Improving Your Life With Mineral Restoration & More!
THIS IS MUST-WATCH/SHARE INFO!