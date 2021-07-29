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First Confirmation That Self-Assembling Morgellons Like Graphene Nanobots Are In The Covid-Vaccines
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581 views • July 29, 2021
After receiving urgent information from a Whistleblowing Doctor about the discovery of self-assembling nanotechnology being found in the Covid-Shots, Stew Peters wanted to know what we're dealing with. So I thought I should provide the most likely answer.
These Luciferians always tell you what it is they're doing, believing we are blind sheep that are too stupid to connect the dots to discover what their plans are. Too bad for them, we are Sheep No More.
These Luciferians always tell you what it is they're doing, believing we are blind sheep that are too stupid to connect the dots to discover what their plans are. Too bad for them, we are Sheep No More.
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