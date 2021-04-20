BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Enabling Gut and Planetary Health with Seed
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
188 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
1 view • April 20, 2021
Microbial sciences are experiencing a "gold rush of research," says Seed co-founder and co-CEO Raja Dhir. He discusses how Seed is a part of that work with a multi-technology approach to all aspects of the microbiome, from gut health to coral reef protection. Listen and learn

How Seed's biology research takes on microbial activity for the entire body, from the stomach to the scalp;
How they've expanded their research to environmental issues like coral microbiomes, plastic degradation, soil microbiomes, and even honeybee microbiomes;
How their products work to reach the center of our immune system without interference from stomach acid; and
Why their innovations make a difference compared to other techniques, such as their functionally redundant microbial consortia and precision delivery system.

Raja Dhir is a life science entrepreneur who helped co-found Seed along with Ara Katz. The company is a venture-backed microbiome group that's pioneering the application of bacteria for both human and planetary health. Because he leads their R&D, academic collaborations, technology developments, and clinical trial design, he's able to give listeners a relevant and precise look at why their products work and how their research strives to help planetary health as well. He explains how they maintain their high scientific bar as they develop compounds for a variety of issues, including skin and gut treatments. 

Unique among microbial science companies, Seed also researches environmental microbiome issues, including how to help coral reefs survive ocean acidification and ways to mitigate effects of neonicotinoids and pathogens on honey bees. Dhir also brings listeners on a deep dive into their techniques, explaining how they've achieved the 100% release of viable cells into the upper small intestines for their gut microbiome products, which allow the bacteria to be metabolically active.

He also helps listeners get a more vivid picture of how their synergistic and complimentary synbiotics work by carefully pairing appropriate prebiotics with probiotics. Listen in for more about this company's fascinating approach to microbial science.
Keywords
gutmicrobiome
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Turmeric Extracts Show Promise for Joint Pain, Research Indicates

Edison Reed
Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Study Links 560 to 610 Minutes of Weekly Exercise to Larger Reductions in Cardiovascular Risk

Zoey Sky
Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Report: American Dream Lifetime Cost Reaches $5.3 Million as Wages Trail

Sterling Ashworth
EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

EU Study Finds Children Absorb More Wireless Radiation Than Adults Across 5G Frequencies

Iva Greene
Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Meta-Analysis Finds Lower Brain Choline Compounds in People With Anxiety Disorders

Morgan S. Verity
From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

From Walks to Housework: Everyday Movement Linked to Healthier Aging Brains

Edison Reed
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy