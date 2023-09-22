Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
CHP Talks: Marching Together to Protect Our Kids!
channel image
CHP Canada
93 Subscribers
52 views
Published Yesterday

September 22, 2023: My guests this week are thousands of Canadians of all backgrounds who came to Parliament Hill to tell politicians, public educators, bureaucrats and social activists to “Leave our kids alone!” Protest marches took place in Ottawa and many cities across Canada against the gender ideology and sexualization of children that is happening in Canadian public schools. The strong message from a unified gathering of parents was “Hands Off Our Kids!”

To learn more, visit: https://handsoffourkids.ca 

Or: https://millionmarch4children.squarespace.com


Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada

CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:

Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201

buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824

For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca

Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate

GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada

MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada

TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada

FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/

Keywords
transitionmutilationlgbtqparentsgenderindoctrinationchp canadachristian heritage partyrod taylortransparents rightsonpolicdnpolisogipronounschpcanadachp talkskamel el cheikhmarch of a millionmillion person march1 million march 4 children

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket